THE GRENADA INVITATIONAL HITS THE CURVE AT 45!

St. George - Forty five days to go before an 'explosion' of international track and field stars converge in Grenada for the inaugural Grenada Invitational at the National Athletic Stadium on Saturday April 8.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) continues to forge ahead with the preparations for this historic event.

On Thursday, the LOC and its sponsors will hold a presentation to be followed by a media conference at 10:00 a.m. and an LOC meeting later that day (5:00 p.m.).

More than 95 percent of assigned tickets have been sold, and there is every indication that the remaining tickets will be sold out before the end of February.

The athletes are excited about competing in Grenada and some have taken to social media - tweeting and retweeting their anticipation of the Grenada experience.

The LOC is confident of putting together a successful event.

The security sub-committee is headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Jesmon Prince who has detailed a security plan for the athletes and their entourage, visiting delegations, officials and patrons at the National Stadium.

The medical sub-committee is led by Dr Francis Martin, the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) in Grenada, who has put together a team of experienced medical personnel on the island.

Logistics are being handled by one of the top event promoters in Grenada, Wayne 'Waggy-T' Redhead while the track and field fraternity is represented by Charles 'Charlie' George, the President of the Grenada Athletic Association. The Grenada Tourism Authority is represented by Francine Stewart.

The other members of the LOC are Awards & Ceremonies (Karline Purcell); Stadium (Patrick Louison); Media & Accreditation (Michael Bascombe/Rawle Titus); Finance (Fenton Frederick); Marketing & Promotions (Dexter Mitchell); Transportation (Ian Marshall); Government Relations (Sheldon Scott); Secretariat (Ruth Williams-Charles); Technology (Damione Darbeau); Technical/Meet Managers (Kerlon Peters & Bruce Swan); VIP/Protocol (Kerry Frank). The Athletes' Liaison is Chris Brown of the Bahamas.