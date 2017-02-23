EASTERN CARIBBEAN COURT OF APPEAL GRANTS CONSERVATORY ORDER IN FAVOUR OF REX RESORTS

St. George – The Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal, on 21st February, 2017 ruled that Rex Resorts "be permitted to continue to remain in possession of and to continue to operate the hotel known as the Grenadian by Rex Resorts."

The Honourable Mr. Davidson Kelvin Baptiste, a Justice of Appeal, ordered, in part, the following:

"An interim conservatory order is hereby granted directing that the applicant [Rex Resorts] be permitted to continue to remain in possession of and to continue to operate the hotel known as the Grenadian by Rex Resorts, which the applicant built and owns, until the hearing and determination of the applicant's appeal against the decision of Adrien-Roberts J delivered on 20th December 2016."

Justice Baptiste went on to state that "[Rex Resorts] quite legitimately complains about the extraordinary haste with which the [Government] have acted in issuing the Notices of Declaration of Acquisition of the land after the judgement of Adrien-Roberts J. The [Government] acted with such expedition that in a mere ten days after the judgement, they provided themselves with a platform for arguing that as a matter of law the land now vests absolutely in them."

Responding to this order, Rex Resorts CEO Richard Bryson issued the following statement:

"Rex Resorts is happy that the Court of Appeal issued this conservatory order. This judgment states very clearly that Government acted with extraordinary haste and that Rex Resorts' rights under the Constitution of Grenada must not be ignored. We are eager to resolve this matter and to move forward with executing the property enhancement plans we've outlined to Government."

The Grenadian by Rex Resorts is proud to have recently received a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor – the world's largest travel site – for the year 2016.This recognition distinguishes the hotel from competitors, gives customers more reason to choose Grenadian by Rex Resorts, and is a testament to the quality of facilities and service provided by the hotel and its local staff.

NOTE: Attached are copies of the court order and judgement:

JUDGEMENT

ORDER