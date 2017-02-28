COMMONWEALTH LAUNCHES INITIATIVE ON DOMESTIC AND GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland will announce a new initiative to support member countries to reduce domestic violence and empower vulnerable women, men and children.

Peace in the Home: Ending domestic violence together is part of the larger strategy focused on 'A Peace-building Commonwealth' – the theme for Commonwealth Day and the rest of the year. The aim is to build a coalition of governments, businesses, civil society and citizens committed to ending domestic violence and achieving peace in the home. The Commonwealth is committed to working with all its member states to achieve this goal.

The Commonwealth's 12-month initiative will include a multipronged action plan mandated by Commonwealth Women's Affairs Ministers at their summit in Samoa last September. It will begin with a month of activities in March. This includes a cross-sector policy discussion; the launch of a project to investigate the economic cost of violence in each Commonwealth country; and consultations with key stakeholders.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Scotland will officially launch Peace in the Home: Ending domestic violence together and unveil specific measures to help governments tackle domestic violence, at a high-level panel discussion on International Women's Day, March 8. Peace in the home is expected to culminate in a Commonwealth accord in February next year.

Find out more about Peace in the Home: Ending domestic violence together