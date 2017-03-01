ONE-OFF PAYMENTS TO PUBLIC OFFICERS BEGIN

St. George -- As part of the February 2017 salaries, payments have been made to Public Officers who qualify for the one-off disbursement and whose unions have already completed negotiations with Government. These include Teachers; Gazetted Officers of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF); Officers of the Police Welfare Association; Prison Officers of the Prison Welfare Association; and Officers of Laura Estate and the School Feeding Programme.

These Officers also received salary increases in January 2017 as per the Agreements signed with their unions.

In addition to this payment, all outstanding increment payments for the period 2014 to June 2016, were cleared on or before February 15th. The final instalment (2015) was made together with the January 2017 salaries, and follows the payment of the 2014 and 2016 installments in December 2016.

2017 salaries were also adjusted for normal increments for eligible Public officers who are entitled to this adjustment, in January 2017.

Payments will be made to the remaining Public Officers upon completion of the negotiations with their respective Trade Unions.

In summary, the total payment to Public Service employees from 2013 and into 2019 is estimated at $106 million dollars, in addition to meeting recurring monthly salaries and wages.