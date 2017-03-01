NEW CHAIRMAN & DEPUTY CHAIRMAN FOR CO-OP BANK

St. George -- At its meeting of February 23rd, 2017, the Board of Directors of Co-op Bank elected Mr. Ambrose Phillip as its new Chairman. Mr. Phillip has replaced Mr. Derick Steele who has been a member of the Board for twenty-four (24) years, the last seven (7) of which he served as Chairman.

Mr. Phillip is a 1981 graduate of the University of the West Indies' Management Studies programme and holds an M.Sc. in Ports and Shipping Administration from the Swedish based World Maritime University. He also holds a certificate in Legal Education and is a Court-Connected Mediator of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. As a director of the Bank since 2011, Chairman Phillip brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as a member of the Audit & Risk Management Committee and the ad hoc "Think Tank" Committee of the Board. He has also served in directorship positions at the Grenada Board of Tourism, Grenlec, Grenreal Property Corporation, Grenada Public Service Co-operative Credit Union and the National Stadium Authority.

Reflecting on the implications of his new leadership role on the Board he commented, "I thank my colleague Directors for the confidence reposed in me and, with their continued support, together with on-going team-work and professionalism by the management and staff of the Bank, I anticipate further growth and improved stability of the country's only indigenous bank, the people's bank."

The Board of Directors also elected Mr. Leslie Ramdhanny as its new Deputy Chairman. Mr. Ramdhanny holds a B.Sc. in Agricultural Science from the University of the West Indies. He is a director of L.L. Ramdhanny & Co. Limited and has been a businessman for over thirty years. Mr. Ramdhanny has also served as director on several national boards including the National Development Foundation, the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority and has been past president and five time district governor's representative for the Rotary Clubs in Grenada.

He has been a director of the Bank since 2002 and has served on the Credit and the Human Resource & Compensation Committees of the Board. Commenting on his appointment as Deputy Chairman, he said that "I look forward to this new role and contributing further to the future successes of the Bank".

The Board of Directors is confident that Chairman Ambrose Phillip and Deputy Chairman Leslie Ramdhanny will help guide the Bank's continued growth and prominence in the Banking industry in Grenada.