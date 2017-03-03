RESCUE AT SEA

St. George -- The Grenada Coast Guard in a heroic act on Friday rescued nine crew members of a Vincentian registered motor vessel which sank approximately 9 miles off Point Salines.

M/V Persia II was at the time carrying cargo from Trinidad en route to St. Vincent when it apparently encountered difficulties.

Coast Guard officials received the emergency call sometime after 10:00 a.m. which stated that the vessel was sinking. Upon arrival the vessel was seen partially submerged with its crew members still on board.

The men who are currently in the care of the shipping agent, Paddy's Shipping, are scheduled to depart Grenada on Saturday 4th.