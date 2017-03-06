GRENADA TOURISM AUTHORITY UPLIFTS THE CARENAGE WITH ARTISTIC MURAL

St. George --The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has proudly unveiled its wall mosaic mural at the entrance to the Carenage aptly named "Carenage." The work of art is by a young, local Grenadian artist, Akym Pierre, whose talent captured the life of the Carenage in 4 different scenes:

Scene One depicts the Georgian brick façade of the buildings; Scene Two is an image of a lady vending with a fruit basket on her head; Scene Three is the classic view of the Carenage from the fort to the hills with the boats in the bay; and Scene Four is the artist's impression of the future -- pictorializing the growth of the Carenage with branches and leaves in the national colours.

Two key contributors to the success of this project were the Grenada Ports Authority who allowed the use of the wall at the rear of their headquarters, and the Grenada Investment Development Corporation which provided the space for the assembling of the artwork.

Private partners such as Jonas Browne & Hubbards, Acers Sanitary Ware, Green Spaces, LL Ramdhanny & Erlon's Wrought Iron Workshop also helped to bring this mural to reality.

Since its installation a week ago, there has been very positive feedback from the general public.