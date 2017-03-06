POLICE OFFICER ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

St. George -- A police officer allegedly involved in a driver's license scam has been charged with two counts of corruption by a public officer and three counts of making false entries.

28 year old Eymon Lewis, of La Digue, St. Andrew was arrested and charged over the weekend.

He appeared at the St. George's Magistrate's Court on Monday and was granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dollars with two sureties. He also has to report to the Grenville police station every day.

Officer Lewis is due back in court on May 9th 2017.