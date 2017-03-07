UWI OPEN CAMPUS STUDENTS RECEIVE BURSARIES FROM REPUBLIC BANK

St. George -- Educational advancement continues to be a focal point on Republic Bank's social investment agenda through its Bursary Programme, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies – Open Campus.

For the current semester, fourteen students received bursaries totaling $16,614.00 to assist with tuition fees. This sum brings the total amount paid in bursaries this year, to $39,689.00.

Each year, for the past ten years, Republic Bank provides Grenadian nationals with opportunities to obtain a degree in specific disciplines, while staying at home. The Bursary programme supplements the Bank's UWI Scholarship programme, which provides financial assistance, for a maximum of three years, to one successful student at a time, to pursue studies at one of UWI's Campuses. Since its inception in 2007, approximately $250,000 was paid out, assisting students to achieve their academic goals.

Bursaries and Scholarships are awarded based on academic ability and financial need. Information on the Bank's Scholarship and Bursary programme can be obtained from the UWI – Open Campus Centre, Marryshow House, St.George's.

Republic Bank remains committed to empowering our young citizens, through education.