PAHO EVALUATES GRENADA'S NATIONAL ZIKA PUBLIC HEALTH RESPONSE

ST GEORGE - Healthcare providers from the private and public sectors and other interest groups are currently engaged in an intense two day exercise to review and evaluate Grenada's response to the Zika viral outbreak last year.

The two day activity is taking place at the Public Workers Union in St George, and according to health experts, a number of seemingly dormant diseases should not be ignored or taken for granted, as there is more than enough evidence to suggest that these diseases pose serious threats to public health and safety globally.

References were drawn to the current outbreak of Yellow Fever, in Brazil and other South American countries, Ebola, Dengue, ChikV and most recently, the Zika viral outbreak with its correlated conditions Microcephaly and Guillain–Barré Syndrome (GBS).

The exercise is being facilitated by Dr. Jean Marie Rwangabwoba, a career public health expert from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

He expressed concerns that the current threat of Yellow Fever now presents similar and new challenges in managing and responding to outbreaks, and cautioned against complacency since dynamics and moods can change, which would require a change in approach and strategies.

Dr Rwangabwoba who advises (PAHO) on disease surveillance prevention and control commended the Ministry of Health and, by extension, Grenada for undertaking the review which he said is the first and only country in the region to undertake such a comprehensive and independent review of its response activities.