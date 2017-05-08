TAXES DUE - MAY 2017

ST. GEORGE -- The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and Energy advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of May, 2017.

May 2nd Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year Ending 31st January 2017

May 8th- (P.A.Y.E) Pay as you Earn and Withholding Tax due and payable

May 15th- Deadline for payment on Motor Vehicle Licenses Vehicles Numbers 501 - 750 & 5001 - 7500

May 22nd- VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return due and payable

May 29th- Income Tax Returns Due for Business with Fiscal year ending February 28th 2017

May 31st- Annual Stamp Tax (AST) and Income Tax installments due

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance and any District Revenue Office.

For further information, please contact Mrs. Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer- Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

