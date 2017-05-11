GRENADA COALITION OF SERVICE LAUNCHES ITS INAUGURAL SERVICES EXPO
St. George -- In a simple, yet impressive, ceremony at the GIDC conference room, the umbrella organization, on Wednesday morning, announced plans for its first ever National Services Expo, under the theme "Services – the Life Blood of our Economy."
Addressing the media was Chairman, Jude Bernard - who highlighted the fact that service related activities account for over 80% of Grenada's GDP; and the fact that while Grenada has been recording massive deficits in its trade in goods, it enjoys significant surplus in its trade in services -- estimated at over $150, 000, 000 per year.
He therefore emphasized the urgent need for Grenada to explore all opportunities for increasing its production and export of services since this can have a significant positive impact on employment creation, export earnings, reduction the country's trade deficit, the creation of employment and self-employment opportunities -- thus playing a pivotal role in the future economic development of Grenada.
The 3-day Expo, will run from June 20 to 22 at the Grenada Trade Centre, with participation from all areas of Grenada's services sector including:
· Construction, Architecture & Engineering Services
• Recreational, Cultural & Entertainment Services
• Tourism & Hospitality
• Educational Services
• Fashion, Fashion Design and Apparel
• Health & Wellness
• ICT & Related Services
• Marketing, Public Relations and Communications
• Professional Services
· Telecommunications
· Agri-Business
OBJECTIVES
The main Objectives of the Services Expo are:
Ø To highlight the importance of Services to the Grenada's economy
Ø To create awareness of the wide range of services currently produced locally
Ø To create awareness of the potential that services offer for employment, self-employment, import substitution, export generation and economic development
Ø To heighten interest of the population, especially the young, in becoming involved in services as a business and career
Ø To highlight to policy-makers and financial institutions the need to give greater support to services-related fields and endeavours