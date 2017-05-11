THE GTA SUPPORTS THE GRENADA CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL

St. George — The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is ensuring that the Grenada Chocolate Festival receives widespread international coverage this year. The GTA has invited a number of journalists and bloggers from major source markets in the United States and United Kingdom --- specifically to cover the Festival as well as tour and get a better understanding of Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.

From the USA they will welcome Amy Bailey and Sonya Lai. Amy Bailey publishes the online magazine www.MyScoop.us which targets the Southern woman, aged 22-45. MyScoop receives over 97,000 monthly unique visitors and over 638,000 monthly views. Travel and culinary stories are main features for the site.

Sonya Lai is a US blogger and Instagram sensation who was the winner of an Instagram promotion ran by the GTA for the New York Times Trade Show. Sonya says she is very excited about visiting Pure Grenada to share with her 90,000 plus followers on Instagram. Sonya Lai has a particular interest in the chocolate industry.

From the UK, Pure Grenada welcomes four journalists/bloggers. They are David Ellis, Antony Thrower, Jen Thorne and Judith Lewis. David Ellis writes for London's Evening Standard, which has a distributed reach of over 900,000, with the paper now being read by 1.5 million Londoners. Antony Thrower contributes to Great Britain's Daily Star whose monthly reach across print and online in the UK is more than 29 million. Jen Thorne is a blogger and social media consultant with her own website www.beautyjunkielondon.com. She also has more than 22,000 followers on Instagram.

Finally, Judith Lewis is a blogger with her own website www.mostlyaboutchocolate.com and she is a search expert, journalist, reviewer and chocolate lover.

In addition, the GTA is supporting the Chocolate Festival through local promotion and product development activities. Grenadians are encouraged to visit the festival website www.grenadachocolatefest.com for all of the activities happening from St. Patrick's to St. Mark's, St. Andrew's to St. George's. There's something for everyone to enjoy, and it runs from May 12th to 20th.

The Grenada Chocolate Festival is themed, "Honouring our Chocolate Roots." It will begin with a grand opening on Friday at Dodgy Dock Restaurant where patrons can enjoy chocolate inspired dishes and drinks. Each day of the festival has a different theme in which visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities involving the cocoa and chocolate industry in Grenada. They include yoga chocolate meditation, chocolate breakfast, the world famous bean to bar tour and becoming a cocoa farmer for a day. The GTA looks forward to wonderful coverage from these journalists and everyone coming out to support the Chocolate Fest Grenada 2017.