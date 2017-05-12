GRENADA TO GET "SMART HOSPITAL"

St. George -- The Princess Alice Hospital in St Andrew will soon be upgraded to a climate smart or (green facility) and is expected to be transformed with modern designs which will improve operations and the delivery of services.

The project which is being jointly executed by the Government of Grenada and PAHO is funded by the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID).

On Thursday the Ministry of Health hosted a PAHO delegation that included engineers, project coordinators and hospital experts as part of an official kick-off meeting.

The facility is expected to see the installation of a new hurricane-resistant roof, infrastructural upgrades with safety features for the patients and staff, a new automated electrical back-up power system, as well as an improved water storage and supply system which will enhance the hospital's capability to deliver health care --- especially during disasters.

According to one visiting official, the project and designs have met and passed, all PAHO's international standards and is expected to be completed in 12 months.

At over US$800,000, the PAHO supervised project will be executed by the Ministry of Health and constructed by F.A Jeremiah and Associates.