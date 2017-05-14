NDC CONCERNED ABOUT THE RECENT STATEMENTS MADE BY THE HEALTH MINISTER

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) strongly condemns the statements made by Minister for Health, Hon. Nickolas Steele in which he expressed dismay at what he informed the public, were three infant deaths at the General Hospital. Further, the Minister questioned the "professionalism and humanity or lack thereof" of the healthcare workers attached to the hospital, to which he attributed the alleged deaths of the infants.

Alarmed at the announcement, the NDC conducted its own investigations and uncovered that not only were there no infant deaths at the hospital in the given period, but that the Hon. Minister had not even conducted the most basic investigation, before bringing this serious matter to the attention of the Grenadian people. In endeavouring to walk back his comments, the Minister declared that he had launched an investigation by "private individuals" and blamed "senior public servants," from whom he said he received the unsubstantiated information.

Whilst the NDC has always acknowledged the myriad issues plaguing the Nation's health sector, we have always been mindful that without the dedication and sacrifice of the nation's health workers, the situation would have been much more perilous. Considering this, the party wishes to remind the Health Minister, that the Health Act does not allow for "private Individuals" to conduct an Inquiry into deaths at a public hospital. For the Hon. Minister to be so unaware of procedure and for him to outright attack the hands responsible for the Health of the nation on patently false information, once again underscores his complete unsuitability for his portfolio and he should resign forthwith! Further, we stand firmly with the Nurses Association in their demand for an unqualified public apology to their members.

Our party is disappointed, though unsurprised that the Minister has used so destructive a lie to besmirch the reputation of hard working public servants, who have now become victims of Government's pre-election apology tour. The NDC noted the Minister's attempts to take full responsibility for the "failure of the healthcare system" in the wake of fake infant deaths which is in direct contradiction to his combative, defensive position when actual infant deaths occurred last year in the same hospital. We consider it most unfortunate, this invocation of fake information for cheap political gains.

Finally, the NDC reiterates its call for the resignation of Minister Steele for what is tantamount to professional irresponsibility and unsuitability for the position of Minister of Health. The Party also restates its firm commitment to the improvement of the working conditions and environment of the Nation's Healthcare Workers.