CARIBBEAN PRIMARY EXIT ASSESSMENT

St. George -- The final (external) component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) is scheduled for Friday May 19th. One thousand nine hundred and seventeen students are registered for the Assessment. These include one thousand and thirty-nine males and eight hundred and seventy-eight females.

In 2016, one thousand nine hundred and fifty-nine students were registered; one thousand and six were males and nine hundred and fifty-three were females. The assessment begins at 9:00 a.m. and will be conducted in fifty-two centres throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The examination is expected to be completed by 1:45 p.m.

CPEA will be opened to all students who are eleven but not yet fourteen years of age on September 1st, 2017; and will consist of three multiple choice papers in Mathematics, Language Arts, and Science.

Each paper will be seventy-five minutes duration.

NB: No mobile telephones and other electronic devices would be allowed at the examination centres. Electronic calculators are forbidden. Candidates should bring along 3B or 2B pencils to answer multiple choice questions.

EXAMINATION TIPS:

Before the Examination

· Be prepared

· Have a positive attitude

· Get to bed early the night before the examination. Remember, your brain and body need sleep to function well.

· A program of exercise is said to sharpen the mind.

· Do not skip breakfast on the morning of the examination. Fresh fruits and vegetables are often recommended to reduce stress.

· Get to school or your centre early on the morning of the Examination.

· Relax just before the Exam.

During the Examination

· Read the instructions carefully. Make sure you are shading answers correctly and that the number you are shading corresponds to the question number.

· Manage your time wisely.

· If you go blank, skip the question and move on.

· Do not get worried or frustrated if a problem seems tricky. Re-read the question to make sure you understand it. Do not panic.