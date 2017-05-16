SPICE ISLAND BEACH RESORT RECEIVES ESTEEMED SIX STAR DIAMOND AWARD FROM AMERICAN ACADEMY OF HOSPITALITY SCIENCES FOR 4th YEAR



NEW YORK – Grenada's premier all-inclusive luxury resort, Spice Island Beach Resort has been bestowed the coveted Six Star Diamond Award by the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences (AAHS) for the fourth consecutive year.

Janelle Hopkin, the resort's Deputy Managing Director, accepted the prestigious award at a gala event held at the Hunt & Fish Club in New York City on Friday night.

"We are honored to receive an award that rings excellence, especially as we celebrate 30 years under the stewardship of my father, Sir Royston," said Janelle Hopkin. "My family and I come from a generation of hoteliers – it is in our blood – and if you come to the resort, you will feel like a member of the family," added Hopkin.

The award was presented by Joseph Cinque, CEO of the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, at a gathering of travel industry dignitaries and major television news celebrities including Rita Cosby of CBS television's Inside Edition, Bill Fischer, CEO of Fischer Travel and travel agent of the stars.

Presenting the award to the Hopkin family, the Academy also honored Sir Royston Hopkin with a stunning 30th Anniversary Crystal Award, celebrating 30 Years of Excellence. The award read, "Congratulations Sir Royston Hopkin KCMG, Lady Betty Hopkin and the Hopkin family, on 30 years of success for this family owned and operated luxury boutique beachfront resort."

"This is not just my award, it belongs to my family and employees because without them, there would not be a Spice Island Beach Resort," said a humbled Sir Royston. "I am extremely proud to have been chosen four years ago as a Six Star Diamond hotel and every year I compete with myself, striving to exceed guests' expectations. These awards reinforce who we are and where we are going," added Sir Royston.

In addition, the Academy recognized the resort's commitment to operating at the world's highest environmental standards by presenting Sir Royston Hopkin with the Six Star Diamond Green Award. This accolade speaks to Spice Island Beach Resort's long-lasting Green Globe Certification and dedication to the sustainability of Grenada and the entire Caribbean region.

The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences is an establishment specializing in the reviewing of hotels, resorts, spas, airlines, cruise lines, automobiles, products, restaurants and chefs, and is most notably known for its International Star Diamond Award. The award is the most prestigious honor of true excellence in hospitality, gastronomy, attitude, quality, cleanliness and above all service.

AAHS receives a large number of possible recipients for the award from respectable sources around the world. The selection is then refined by the Board of Trustees and the final evaluation is a visit by an anonymous inspector to review the destination and its services.