OLYMPIC ASPIRATIONS BEHIND THE EFFORTS OF FLEDGLING ASSOCIATION



St. George -- The Grenada Gun and Rifle Association (GGRA) was formed on November 21st, 2003 as a non-Profit organization with a number of objectives including, the promotion of sporting and educational activities which ensure the safe and proper use firearms; the introduction of sport shooting as a highly skilled and competitive activity; the development of stronger family and community oriented ties through sport; and the promotion of not-for-profit activity in relation to responsible firearm use.

On Saturday 10 & Sunday 11 June 2017, the GGRA will host the second Grenada National Handgun Championship at the GGRA Range in Petite Etang, St. David, Grenada.

The competition will involve Precision and Practical shooting in a range of categories under International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Rules and Scoring and is designed for the majority of shooters including Licensed Firearms Holders, Law Enforcement Personnel and other Sport Shooting Clubs within the region.

This years' competition follows on from the success of the first ever regional championships held in 2016 with the support of the Trinidad Rifle Association. Over twenty five regional participants are expected for this years' completion with teams already confirmed from Barbados, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana in addition to Grenada's best representatives.

The aim for GGRA is to develop shooters in Grenada to international, Olympic standards so that Grenada can, one day, bring a team to the Olympic Games. The three main disciplines are Air Rifle/Pistol, Trap/Clay Shooting and Pistol. The GGRA is currently affiliated with the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) and presently working with the International Shooting Sport Federation to assist in developing the Sport.

Grenada currently has four teams made up from the Royal Grenada Police Force, and three teams under the GGRA.

To register for this years' Grenada National Handgun Championship, interested persons are asked to call Mr. Garth St Bernard on 449 2714 or Ms. Nisha Pascal on 406 9061 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .