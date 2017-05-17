THE SHORE IS BACK AT SAUTEURS!

ST. GEORGE -- For years, the people of St. Patrick sat back and watched how the heavy waves lashed against buildings and damaged the shoreline.

But now, thanks to the Breakwater Project, which falls under the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Programme, the beach is back.

This project began in July 2016 at a cost of 4.6 million dollars.

It sees the construction of a 1500 ft breakwater structure from the shore out to sea and towards the old jetty.

The beach has returned, new beaches are being built under Leaper's Hill, the water has calmed down and fishermen are now using the bay to grow sea moss.