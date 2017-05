AUTOPSY REPORTS SAY .....

ST. GEORGE -- An autopsy report has revealed that Jude Thomas died as a result of a traumatic shock and multiple injuries caused by precipitous fall.

Thomas' body was recovered at Quarantine Point, hours after he was reported missing. He was last seen alive by family members during a beach outing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fimber Patrice's cause of death was said to be asphyxiation by hanging. His body was found hanging from a tree behind Fort George on Tuesday morning.