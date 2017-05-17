CALIVIGNY ISLAND - IS IT STILL PART OF GRENADA?

Below is a description of Calivigny Island found online, recently. Please note the highlighted description stating that the beach is private, etc. How then could it be stated that access would be denied when all of our beaches are public?

Also, why do we always refer only to Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique when the STATE/COUNTRY of Grenada is comprised of many islands which include - but are not limited to - Calivigny Island, Marquis Island, Carriacou & Petite Martinique, just to name a few?

Why also do we always describe our STATE/COUNTRY as being a tri-island state? The term 'tri-island' means 'three islands' but the last time I checked, I counted 30+ islands and cays as being part of Grenada.

We must drop these two terms: 'Tri-Island State' and 'Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique' or we would soon find ourselves with only those three islands. As Grenadians, we have to recognize that we own our country and we have to claim it -- all of it. People may own land on any of our islands but everything else belongs to us, the Grenadian people!

Our people therefore must be educated on this subject. While we are debating among ourselves as to the name of our country we must, instead, get together and agree to claim what is rightfully ours before it is snatched away - from right under our noses - one island or chunk of land at a time. We are all GRENADIANS and our country is GRENADA - consisting of many islands.

Going forward, it is imperative that we (the GRENADIAN PEOPLE) work towards the writing of our own new constitution to include a new description of our country with all of our resources, the ABC's of governance (accountability, boundaries & consequences) as to how we want our country to be run and to chart the future for our people.

Regards,

Valerie Thompson

Social Activist/Silent Protester

EXCERPT FROM WWW.CARIBYA.COM

Calivigny Island is right off the southern shores of Grenada. There are a two islands off this bay, Hog Island and Calivigny, but Calivigny has better snorkelling and white sandy shores. The island is dominated by an ultra-exclusive villa-resort, and access is generally restricted to guests only. If you happen to be one of those guests, you are sure to enjoy your time on the island's beaches.

Located in the vicinity of St. George's, Calivigny Island is on the South coast of Grenada. You might want whether or not you're staying nearby. Though travel usually involves making dozens of little decisions, picking the right beach can mean the difference between a stressful and a relaxing afternoon. You will find that beaches like Calivigny Island are some of the best options on Grenada.

How to access the beach

There is a boat dock on Calivigny's northern edge, closest to Grenada so the boat trip here is quite short, but you can't get here unless you charter passage or have a boat. Note, however, this is a private beach, part of an exclusive vacation package. You can contact the manager of the island at (473) 405-0642 but realize that the paying guests here rent out the entire island, so do not expect admittance. If you want to learn more about the island, check out the resort's website: http://www.calivigny-island.com