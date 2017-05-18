UP AND DOWN

Effective, Thursday May 18th, 2017, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and LPG {Cooking Gas}) in the State of Grenada will be as follows:

The new Retail Prices are computed based on the average FOB costs: that is; (Ex-refinery prices), for the period, 12th April, 2017 to 15th May, 2017.

Consumers are encouraged to immediately notify the Price control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.