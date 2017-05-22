RE: MINISTER OF HEALTH'S STATEMENT WITH REGARDS TO DEAD BABIES

The Public Workers' Union expresses its dissatisfaction and disapproval with the unprofessional and irresponsible statements made by the Minister of Health in regard to our dedicated and committed Health Care Professionals, especially our Nurses and Doctors who provide selfless service to the healthcare system on a daily basis.

We condemn the hasty broadcast of comments that are devoid of empirical evidence to substantiate such claims. We view these statements as unethical and as having damaged the professional and technical image and authenticity of medical professionals.

The Minister holds no known qualifications in the medical field; therefore he should have been quoting from the advice of his medical experts when making medical claims. Hence the Union denounces the Minister's claims.

We call on the Minister, to publicise the report which he had promised to the nation which was to be on his desk by Friday, May 12th, 2017. We note that since the Ministers' pronouncement on May 9th, 2017 we have not heard any utterances concerning the report, which has left us to wonder why it has not been shared with the nation.

It would appear that the Minister of Health totally disregarded the chain of command of the Ministry of Health, of the Permanent Secretary, (with direct responsibility for Health Care), The Chief Medical Officer (with direct responsibility for Doctors) and the Chief Nursing Officer (with direct responsibility for Nurses) to effectively carryout their duties in circumstances of this nature. He has also disregarded the Protocol of allowing the "Death Review Committee" to perform its role.

Above all, the Minister totally violated client's/patient confidentiality by announcing to the nation and by extension, the world, a matter that should be treated with the strictest of "confidence and empathy" in the best interest of the client.

The PWU therefore asks the question: Why was a premature, unsubstantiated statement which violated all relevant protocols and procedures made by the Minister of Health, who himself, does not possess any known Medical qualifications? Also, we question the objective(s), of his pronouncement.

As a Union we will continue to stand firmly in solidarity with our medical professionals, and especially our Nurses and Doctors serving at the Maternity Ward. The PWU recognizes the environmental and other conditions that our health care professionals operate in; coupled with the lack of resources, stresses of instability of tenure and understaffing which appears to negatively impact on the health of many of our members. The PWU is unwavering in its support for its members and will not support negatives that are based on alternative facts rather than evidence from reliable, objective investigation.

The PWU therefore calls on the Minister to apologise to the Medical fraternity especially Nurses and Doctors of the Maternity ward.

It is clear that the Minister of Health has chosen to ignore the wisdom and knowledge of his medical experts and instead created his own version of events.

The PWU must congratulate its Members for their demonstration of devoted service and resilience under debilitating circumstances. Solidarity forever!