GRENADA AHEAD OF THE MONTREAL PROTOCOL SCHEDULE

St. George -- Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office with responsibility for Natural Disaster Management and Information, Senator Winston Garraway, in addressing the Annual Network Meeting for Ozone Officers of the English Speaking Caribbean and Haiti held in Grenada on May 17th, 2017, announced that Grenada is well ahead of its Montreal Protocol target in the phase out of Ozone Depleting Substances.

Senator Garraway, indicated that in the phase out of Chlorofluorocarbon (CFC's), one of the most significant Ozone Depleting Substances, Grenada was able to phase out this group of chemicals in 2006, four (4) years ahead of the Montreal Protocol Schedule of 2010.

He further stated that in the phase out of a new group of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS), with a much lower ozone depleting potential, Hydrofluorocarbons, Grenada is approximately eight years ahead of the Montreal Protocol Schedule. As a matter of fact Grenada's current consumption level is where it is expected to be in the year 2025.

Senator Garraway also took the opportunity to outline some of the activities undertaken by the National Ozone Unit (NOU) that has contributed to Grenada's successful path under the Montreal Protocol. These activities include:

[] Training of approximately 80% of Refrigeration and air-conditioning technicians in Good Refrigeration [] Practices and alternative Ozone Friendly technologies;

[] Training of Customs Officers, Trade Officials and the Bureau of standards in Control and Monitoring of Trade in Ozone Depleting Substances;

[] Establishment of a licensing and quota system to regulate the importation of ODS;

[] Establishment of labelling standards for ODS containers and for the safe use, handling and storage of ODS;

[] Establishment of 20 recovery and recycling centers throughout Grenada for ODS management;

[] Assistance provided in the upgrade of the curriculum at the T. A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) to an Associate Degree Program;

[] Establishment of a scholarship program that has so far benefitted 33 students to undertake Certificate and Associate Degree programs at TAMCC;

[] Establishment and coordination of the Grenada Refrigeration, Air-condition and Ventilating Association;

[] A robust public awareness and education campaign for the major stakeholders.

Grenada's role in the global effort to safeguard the fragile stratospheric ozone layer is exemplary and commendable. At the international level, Grenada continues to attract world recognition and respect for its performance in the global quest to heal the ozone layer.

Grenada and other parties to the Montreal Protocol are now preparing to ratify the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol agreed to at the 28th Meeting of the Parties in Kigali Rwanda in October, 2016. The Kigali Amendment on hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) commits the world's nations to significantly reduce consumption and production of HFCs by 2050.