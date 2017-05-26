GOVERNMENT MOURNS TOP PUBLIC SERVANT, NADICA MCINTYRE

St. George --The government and people of Grenada mourn the passing of a stalwart, a Grenadian daughter who broke barriers in several spheres of our society. an outstanding mother, regional and top class sportswoman and committed public servant, who rose to the top ranking post in the public service cabinet secretary--and who did it all with dedication, loyalty, grace and style.

Nadia, Ms. MC, cab sec, MAC, we already miss you. Know that you were loved by us all.

You fought the bravest fight and you kept your spirit, you kept your humour and you reminded that "miracles do happen." you are now resting peacefully and beautifully, soaring with the angels.

Thank you for your service to the government and people of Grenada, and the region. Thank you for your beautiful personality, which you shared with all of us who were blessed to know you. You have left an indelible mark on our hearts.

So, on behalf of Ms. M's former boss, the prime minister, and the cabinet of ministers, and all the people that government represents, we bid farewell to this favoured Grenadian daughter. A woman for the ages. Nadia Mc Intyre.

Rest in perfect, well-deserved peace.