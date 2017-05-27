NIMROD'S EXIT!

St. George -- Long-time stalwat of the New National Party, Elvin Nimrod is about to call it a day. The lawyer told his supporters --- constituents of Carriacou and Petite Martinique this week that he is leaving frontline politics.

The announcement ends months of speculation that Nimrod would not be allowed to contest the seat in the upcoming election and that the likely candidate woud be selected from three aspiring newcomers --- Kendra Mathurine-Stewart, Sen. Norlan Cox and Sen. Simon Steil.

During his tenure in government, he has served as the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Minister of Legal Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs. He has also sat in the Prime Minister's chair on occasion.