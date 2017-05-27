ERNIE ANTHONY CALLISTE

St. George -- The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking your assistance in locating Ernie Anthony Calliste, a 40 year-old Painter/Landscaper of Grand Anse, St. George.

Calliste is wanted for questioning in relation to the offence of robbery with violence. He is five feet, eight inches in height, medium built, and dark in complexion with brown eyes.

Anyone seeing Ernie Anthony Calliste or having any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, C.I.D. at telephone numbers 440-3921, police control 440-3999, South St. George Police Station at 444-4454, 1535-37; 439-4483, Grenville Police Station at 442-7224, 438-3456/7 or Police Emergency 911.

NB: Calliste may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.