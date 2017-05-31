PRIME MINISTER'S NATIONAL ADDRESS

ST. GEORGE -- Prime Minister Dr. the Right Hon. Keith Mitchell is scheduled to address the nation on Thursday 1st June commencing at 8:00 p.m. on the Grenadian economy.

The Prime Minister will inform the country of the following:

§ Efforts toward Petroleum Development and the liberalization of the electricity sector

§ Government's commitment to the restoration of state pension

§ The introduction of the National Health Insurance Programme.

§ Grenada's Regional and International Agenda: Grenada's upcoming Chairmanship of CARICOM as well as its continued leadership of Small States Forum.

The broadcast will be immediately followed by this week's edition of MEK WE CHAT with Jerry George (St. Vincent), Beverly Sinclair (Grenada), Atherton Martin (Dominica), Alexander Joseph (Trinidad) Catherine Edwards (London), Margaret Francis (New York) and George Grant (Grenada).