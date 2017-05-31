ROLAND BHOLA WILL NOT BE A CONTESTANT

St. George -- Another member of the New National Party has called it a day, with the announcement by the representative for St. Andrew North East, Roland Bhola telling his constituents that he will not be contesting the upcoming poll.

This announcement comes on the heels of another announcement just last week by the party's representative for Carriacou and Ptite Martinique, Elvin Nimrod who has decided to bow out of the political arena.

Bhola, however, expects to continue playing a pivotal role in the upcoming campaign while working to bring about change to his constituency.

During his four terms in parliament, Bhola has been the Minister for Forestry, Lands and the Environment, Agriculture, and Youth and Sports