TAX CARAVAN COMING YOUR WAY ON SATURDAY JUNE 3RD, 2017

ST. GEORGE -- The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and Energy will be visiting each parish in Grenada on Saturday with its 2017 Tax Caravan.

The Caravan will leave St George at 9:30am, from in front of the Esplanade Mall, and will travel along the Western Main Road and unto the Eastern Main Road with stops at:

Gouyave - Nutmeg Pool

Victoria - Fish Market

Sauteurs - Bus Terminal

Grenville - Bus Terminal

St David - La Tante Junction

On board the Caravan will be Tax Officers who will be able to address any queries and/or concerns that individuals may have as it relates to their Property Tax Demand Notice or any other tax matter.

The public will also be able to pay their Property Tax and receive the 5% discount for paying before June 30th 2017.

ALL Inland Revenue Officers/Tax Officers assigned at the caravan will be wearing their staff ID and a receipt will be issued for all payments made.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer of the IRD, at 435-1905 or 440-3556 or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .