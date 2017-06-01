HELP TO FIND THIS YOUNGSTER

St. George -- Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a 17 year old student who left her home on Monday 29th May, 2017 dressed for school, and has failed to return since.

Anisha Mitchell of Happy Hill, St. George was last seen by relatives about 8:00 a.m. on the day she left her home. She is about five feet six inches tall, with a medium build and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Anisha or having any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2245; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.