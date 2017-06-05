COULD QATAR'S PLIGHT AFFECT GRENADA?

St. George -- Grenadians may be disappointed to learn of news which could put a damper on hopes given to the nation by Prime Minister Keith Mitchell earlier this year. On May 5, Mitchell said that Qatar's minister of finance had requested a meeting with him during an overseas trip to discuss the development of a sports village and mega yacht marina here in Grenada: LISTEN

He said that Qatar, one of the most advanced Arab states has planned to send a technical team to Grenada to carryout site visits and meet with local officials to discuss the project: LISTEN

However, according to CNN, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have now broken off relations with Qatar in the worst diplomatic crisis to hit Gulf Arab states in decades.

The three Gulf countries and Egypt have accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region. Qatar -- which shares its only land border with Saudi Arabia -- has rejected the accusations, calling them "unjustified" and "baseless." Yemen and the Maldives also cut ties with Qatar.

Qatari citizens have been told they have 14 days to leave Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE, and those countries also banned their own citizens from entering Qatar. Emirates airline says it's suspending all flights to and from Doha starting today, Tuesday.

The impact of this development on the Grenadian project will be worth monitoring.

