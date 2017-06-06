VENEZUELAN ON MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGE AND ST GEORGE RESIDENT PLEADS GUILTY TO DRUG CHARGES

Grenville - A 35 year old Venezuelan who appeared at the Grenville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday facing charges of money laundering and illegal entry into Grenada has been sentenced to six month imprisonment.

Jesus Lopez, a Fisherman, was apprehended during a police operation on June 1st in La Poterie, during which twenty-six thousand, five hundred US dollars was found stashed inside his sneakers.

Meanwhile, a St. George resident who pleaded guilty to trafficking and possession of a controlled drug at the Grenville Magistrates Court on Tuesday has been remanded to prison.

Mikel Milkson, a 34 year old of Good Hope, will reappear in Court on Friday for sentencing. He and two other persons were nabbed by police after the vehiclein which they were traveling was intercepted in Conference in St. Andrew on June 1. A search of the vehicle revealed 22-pounds of cannabis.

Charges against the other two persons were dismissed after Mikel accepted full responsibility for the drugs.