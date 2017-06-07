OPINION PIECE...

GCNA—GRENADA'S   BLACK GOLDMINE

In  keeping  with the  late  George  Brizan's  book  entitled  " Nutmeg – Grenada's  Black Gold", this  paper now goes  on  to designate  the  GCNA as  Grenada's  Gold Mine and gives  Eleven  'ways  that the  Nutmeg Association  can be Grenada's goldmine.

 

They include: (1) Changing GCNA's Marketing  and Sales Policy to supply  directly   the Main  END USERS of Grenada Nutmeg;  (2) Developing a National  Spice Grinding  Plant;  (3) Establishing Grenada  Nutmeg as a FOOD; (4) GCNA merged to be the Grenada  Cocoa and Nutmeg Association (GCNA);   (5) Adding value to ALL Nutmeg and Mace end products; (6) Nutmeg Growers must own GCNA's $66 million Assets; (7) GCNA to involve school children, Imani youths, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Agriculture in all aspects of GCNA's  work;  (8) GCNA to use the GIS  for success stories about the operations of GCNA; (9) GCNA to have nutmeg trees growing at the Airport (MBIA) and in Grand Etang  for Tourism; (10) HAACCP  compliant Mace Solar Dryers; and (11) GCNA  to adopt Electronic Technology at the processing  plants for members, and to control  praedial larceny. These eleven ways as a Black Goldmine will now be expanded as follows.

For more than ' three scores and ten years,'  the GCNA  has been operated and managed  in the  same way  --- as a price taker, not a price maker – depending on a middle man or an agent  to  obtain  its income.  Recently, they have been looking for others in Trinidad, in Cuba, and even in Europe; while still selling Grenada's nutmegs in Crocus Bags.   THIS MUST STOP!!!

GCNA must now sell our nutmegs to END USERS -- that is the people and companies who use Grenada nutmegs in their formulations and in their finished products. This means that GCNA must now know the names and addresses of these End Users and obtain their specification sheets. Sometimes these end users may require other spices blended with our nutmegs. In doing this, we will be receiving five to six times the value that we now receive, or even did in the past for our nutmegs. We would even have to begin the "JIT "system of marketing and sales, since the end users will require the ground nutmegs and minor Ingredients at short notice.

With this new approach, we will be selling ground nutmegs and spice blends while cooperating with the Minor Spice Corporation.  Perhaps we can start by working with a jobber in Europe as we set up a grinding plant at Lagoon Road using the current Broken & Clean Nutmeg (BCN) Plant.

The GCNA  must then set up  a HACCP  and  GSMA  compliant  National Spice Grinding Plant  by retrofitting the  Broken & Clean  (BCN)   plant  which supplies  nutmeg pieces to Canada and the USA.  In so doing, the   GCNA  will then be able to sell  Food Grade  ground  spices  to the local, Caribbean, and International Markets   and to the  end users of Grenada Nutmegs which CATZ  International  and  JHB International  now supply.  In that way, we would earn three to four times what we now receive for Grenada Nutmegs on the world market. I can help if contacted to implement same.

Tied in with this Spice grinding Plant, must include the package and packaging technology to ensure high quality products -- both for large suppliers and small operators in Grenada without loss in quality, and shelf-life stability.

Nutmeg and Mace are foods.  We must now  begin to  publicize this fact  to ALL  Grenadians -- that  nutmeg is a food and must be always treated  as a food -- from  picking, to harvesting, to processing by enforcing ALL food handling  practices --  including  not only food  sanitation,  but also  the monitoring of Critical  Control  Points,  and so on. GCNA  must now link up  with the Ministry of Health  and the Ministry of Agriculture and Dr. Burkhardt  of St. George's University ( SGU) to establish  his  cheap  solar dryer  for mace  after it is washed.

VALUE ADDED PRODUCTS: The GCNA must emphasize adding value to Grenada nutmegs and its by-products, such as the nutmeg shell, the nutmeg pods, grinders and distillation grade nutmegs -- including the production of nutmeg oil, oleoresins, aquaresins and mace and its by-products in joint venture relationships with existing companies and operations. As a matter of fact, GCNA must set up a subcommittee to search for and obtain joint venture partners. Up to twenty percent of the GCNA income can come from adding value to the other products.

OWNERSHIP: It is time that  ALL  nutmeg owners own  GCNA by  giving each  nutmeg grower and  member of the GCNA  ONE share valued at  (say)  $ 150.00 as  ownership or a preference share   in the GCNA.  Later, work out an arrangement where other shares could be issued to nutmeg sellers and growers by some other formula to be agreed on.

MERGER AND CHANGE OF NAME.  It is time that  the Grenada  Cooperative Nutmeg Association and the  Grenada Cocoa Association  join together  and be known as the Grenada  Cocoa and  Nutmeg Association Ltd , with one Board of Directors, one secretary, and one general manager. This should cut down on the overhead and the cost of management of the G C N A!  Further details could be worked out from time to time.

GCNA AND THE YOUNG PEOPLE:  GCNA must involve young persons in all aspects of   GCNA's existence. The GCNA must sign an aide memoire to work with the ministry of Education, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Imani program. Grenada Nutmeg.  Myristica fragrans should be added to the syllabus, such as the Botany of nutmegs and the History of nutmegs -- and later, the Financials of the GCNA in its annual report with the POB students. Small scale Research and Development should begin to determine the sex life of nutmegs, such as methods to determine maleness and femaleness in very young nutmeg seedlings.  GCNA should run a nutmeg planting competition all over Grenada for primary school students to see who can plant the most nutmeg seedlings in five days in August. Winners could be given a trophy to be kept at the winner's school.

ECO TOURISM & NUTMEGS:  GCNA should have at least one nutmeg tree grown at the airport just like the ones that exists in the Lagoon Road Complex.  But there should be a small billboard highlighting a few facts on Grenada's nutmegs.     And, there should be some nutmeg shells used as air fresheners in the lobby of the airport. Similarly, there should a nutmeg "Spice Garden with Nutmeg shells at Grand Etang in front of the Great House, and a tour for tourists, etc.

ELECTRONICS IN THE GCNA

The GCNA must adopt electronics in its operations, so that nutmegs and its other products can be purchased in the various stations   using electronic scales. This  would  allow  GCNA members  to  benefit  and  be paid  for  every  gram of  nutmegs  and  mace  sold  and no longer  be  paid to  the nearest  pound. Then  members   could  be  paid  by cash  or , one day,  even  by Debit  card  when we  sell  nutmegs  and  mace in  grams  and  kilograms. This  would  allow  GCNA  to  monitor  Sellers  and  curb  Praedial  larceny  by  relating  total  sales to the  amount of  nutmeg  trees  the  seller  brings  for sale  and sources of  stolen  nutmegs.

GIS AND GCNA: The GCNA should invite  the  Government  Information  Services (GIS) to  Broadcast  Success  Stories  on nutmeg  farmers, etc . and  on the  Nutmeg  Industry  in Grenada, How the  Grenada  Nutmeg  Industry  was formed and  its  History  recognizing  Personalities  who  helped to  discover this  Black  Gold  Mine  and what  GCNA is Today  and the  use  of  Science  and Technology  as the  way  forward for this gold mine.

These are but a few ways through which the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association can become "Grenada's Black Goldmine".

 

