Created on 07 June 2017
WANTED MAN –HUMPHREY THOMPSON

ST. GEORGE -- The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Humphrey Thompson, a 49 year-old, Farmer of Calivigny, St. George.

Thompson is wanted by Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D), for questioning in relation to a report of robbery. He is five feet eight inches in height, medium built, brown in complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, C.I.D. at telephone number 440-3921, St. Paul's Police Station at telephone number 440-3224, police control 440-3999, South St. George Police Station at 444-4454, 1535-37; 439-4483, or Police Emergency 911.

Thompson may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

