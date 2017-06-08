GRENADA PARA-ATHLETE OFF TO GERMANY

St. George -- St. David Track Blazers amputee athlete Ishona Charles will represent the Grenada Paralympics Committee at this weekend's International Paralympics Athlete Forum in Duisburg, Germany.

Ms Charles, a field event specialist in Javelin, discuss and shot put is the leading Para athlete in Grenada. The Forum in Germany is organized by the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) and brings together athletes from around the world to discuss a number of issues - including effective athlete representation, Anti-doping, Classification and Para Games.

The Forum which begins on the June 10th will continue on June 11th. On the opening day participants will discuss media, career strategy, sport ethics and integrity while on day two athlete representation, governance and communications will be the focus.

It is the first time the Grenada Paralympics Committee will be participating in an event staged by the International Federation since becoming affiliated to the world body in December of last year.

President of the Grenada Paralympics Committee Ray Roberts is confident that her participation will further contribute to the development of para sport in Grenada.

Ms Charles is an employee of TAMCC