PURE GRENADA LAUNCHES INAUGURAL DIVE FEST ON WORLD OCEANS DAY

St. George -- It's exciting times in Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, with preparations underway for its first ever Dive Fest. The four-day event is being planned by the Grenada Scuba Diving Association (GSDA) from 11th to 14th October, 2017.

In honour of World Oceans Day, Dive Fest is being launched today 8th June, 2017. During the event, dive shops in Grenada and Carriacou will put on a number of activities which will embrace divers of all skill levels. The Festival will also showcase just why diving in Pure Grenada is 'Out of this World!'

The inaugural Dive Fest begins on 11th October with a short ceremony at the Coconut Beach Restaurant, which will feature the launch of an Underwater Photography competition. Entries will be invited for the most creative selfie, best wreck image and best reef image. Entries must be submitted by Friday 13th October and prizes will be awarded at the closing ceremony.

Then on Thursday 12th October, it's all about diving! In the morning, beginners will get their feet wet with pool diving before they venture out for beach diving in the afternoon. The best staff from all dive shops in Grenada and Carriacou will ensure a marvellous experience. On the same day, more experienced divers will go wreck diving. Pure Grenada has a number of thrilling wreck dives to offer, including the world famous Bianca C.

On Friday 13th October, it's environment day. In the morning, dive shops in Grenada and Carriacou will send representatives to schools in an island wide outreach effort to speak to students on the importance of our marine environment and keeping it clean and safe. The day will also feature all day Marine Park Diving at the Molinere/ Beausejour Marine Protected Area (MPA) in Grenada and Sandy Island/Oyster Bed MPA in Carriacou. Later that day, PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) registered dive shop members will conduct a "Dive against Debris" clean-up drive under the Project Aware Charity for Ocean Conservation. These dives will take place in different locations around Grenada and Carriacou.

Saturday 14th October is dubbed 'Lionfish Day.' This day will see dive boats parade from Morne Rouge Bay to go hunting for the invasive Caribbean Lionfish. These surprisingly tasty fish will then be prepared at the Coconut Beach Restaurant for the enjoyment of patrons. The curtains will come down on Dive Fest with a social event and prize giving ceremony for the photo competition.

All are welcome to Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean for Dive Fest in October 2017.

Whether you are a beginner, an expert or intermediate level diver, Pure Diving in Pure Grenada is just right for you!