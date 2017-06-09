MAJOR DRUG BUSTS

St. George -- Intensified operations by the police have been yielding numerous successes in the RGPF's fight against illegal narcotics.

In its latest bust on Wednesday 7th June, 2017, four St. Patrick residents who led police on a chase from Telescope, St. Andrew were nabbed at River Sallee, St. Patrick with approximately 132-pounds of cannabis. The police investigations are continuing.

In another drug bust on June 7th, 2017, a British national, Curtis Collins, 59, of London, was nabbed at the Maurice Bishop International Airport while awaiting an outbound flight to London, England and after a search of his checked-in luggage revealed a quantity of cocaine.

Collins who appeared at the St. George's Magistrate's Court on Friday 9th June, 2017 charged with possession of a controlled drug was remanded to Her Majesty's Prison. He will reappear in Court on Monday 12th June, 2017.

In a Saturday 3rd June 2017 bust, a Toyota Corolla was intercepted at Perseverance, St. George and three men apprehended along with the seizure of 52-pounds of cannabis.

All three men, Michael James, 29, electrician of La Mode, St. George, Janeil Charles, 31, a fFisherman of Woburn and Hakim Mc Queen, 29, fisherman of Concord, St. John appeared at the St. George's Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 6th June, 2017 charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled drug.

Both Michael and Janiel were remanded in custody while Hakim was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 with two sureties. They will reappear in Court on June 24th 2017.