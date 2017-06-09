POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENT

St. George -- Police are investigating a vehicular accident which has left a ten year old of St. Andrew nursing injuries and a man charged with driving without a driver's license.

The incident occurred about 2:00 p.m. on Thursday 8th June, 2017, along the Morne Rouge public road (Carmerhogne Park end). The victim who sustained a fractured left shoulder and other injuries is warded at the General Hospital in stable condition.

Charged is Wade Phillip, 49, businessman of Grand Mal, St. George. Phillip was granted bail in the sum of ten-thousand dollars with two sureties. He is due to appear at the St. George's Magistrate's Court on Monday 17th July, 2017.