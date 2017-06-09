HIGH LIFT LOADER COMMISSIONED AT MBIA

St. George --- The board of directors of Aviation Services of Grenada has commissioned a new, state-of-the art high lift loader at the Maurice Bishop International Airport. The device is capable of reaching the upper deck of B767 aircraft curently operating into Grenada, and will be a major boost for fishermen and farmers whose fresh fruits, vegetables and fresh fish will now be accommodated.

The loader is being viewed as a major asset to the development of Grenada's economy because of the essential and efficient service it provides to airline operations at the airport.

It will also be used to service other wide-body passenger aircraft operating into Grenada.