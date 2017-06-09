GOVERNMENT OF GRENADA SIGNS MOU WITH AIRBNB

St. George — It's official. The Government of Grenada, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to formalize and implement a cohesive partnership with the global home-sharing company, Airbnb.

Grenada's Minister of Tourism, Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen signed on behalf of the Government of Grenada, at a conference held during the Caribbean Tourism Organization's annual Caribbean Week.

The signing of the MOU is part of ongoing efforts by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) to maximize exposure of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and will act as a streamlined framework for the collaboration between the GTA and Airbnb, designed to further enhance and position the Spice Island of the Caribbean as top-of-mind with target consumers.

"Solidifying a strategic alliance with a global entity like Airbnb demonstrates our commitment to strengthening Grenada's tourism sector by tapping into new segments of the industry and providing Grenadians with opportunities that stimulate our island's economic growth," said Dr. Modeste-Curwen. "Grenada is known and loved for the warm and friendly hospitality of its people, world-class beaches, cuisine, culture and we recognize that in order for the destination to remain competitive we must grow and evolve with the ever-changing travel landscape."

Airbnb plays an increasingly important role in Grenada's tourism sector with more than 400 active listings across the island. With the establishment of today's strategic partnership, new opportunities will be open to Grenadians and island-wide advocacy to develop and support unique Pure Grenada experiences that will further strengthen the continued growth of the destination's economy.

In recent months, Airbnb has reached a series of innovative and very promising partnerships with countries in the Caribbean, especially the recent signing of an agreement with the Caribbean Tourism Organization, which sets a great environment for boosting tourism in the region.

"We are proud to partner with Grenada and help create genuine experiences for travelers and new economic opportunities for Grenadians while highlighting local culture and heritage," said Shawn Sullivan, Airbnb's Public Policy lead for Central America and the Caribbean.