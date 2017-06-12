ANOTHER MISSING TEEN

St. George -- The Police Force is seeking your assistance in locating 16-year-old Ashankie Rogers of Marquis, St. Andrew who left home on May 26th at about twelve noon and has failed to return since. She is about five feet five inches in height, medium built and dark in complexion.

Anyone having any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grenville Police Station at 442 7224; Central Police Station at 440 2244/5 South St. George Police Station at 444 4454; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.