GRENADA CHAMPIONS THE CAUSE OF FISHERS FROM THE DEVELOPING WORLD AT THE UN

ST. GEORGE -- Prime Minister Mitchell has highlighted the role of artisanal fishers in the economies of SIDS and LDCs during a recent United Nations Ocean Conference in New York.

Prime Minister Mitchell called for artisanal fishers to be the custodians of their marine resources, sustainably reaping the economic benefits; but also emphasized the need to reduce pressure on those resources by providing more alternatives and more rewarding livelihoods for the coastal communities of SIDS and LDCs.

The Grenadian leader further stressed the importance and vast potential of technology use for local fishers, while commenting on the theme, "Increasing economic benefits to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and least developed countries (LDCs) and providing access for small-scale artisanal fishers to marine resources and markets."

Prime Minister Mitchell also shared his vision for Grenada to leapfrog over the old development pathways to become a leader in the green economy, the blue economy and the circular economy. He highlighted the need for SIDS and LDCs to do the same.

Prime Minister also called on the international community to abandon the "business-as-usual" approach, and to work with small states to propel our nations and our planet onto a new development pathway—one with the policies, the capacities, the technologies, the communities and the entrepreneurs to blaze the trail and set a new development paradigm for the planet and for future generations.