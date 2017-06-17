TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Satellite Imagery courtesy NOAA

St. George -- At 2000 hours (8:00 p.m.) the tropical wave now located about 1300 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some development of this system is possible during the next few days before environmental conditions become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation. This system is forecast to move to the west or west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph toward the Windward Islands and northeastern South America during the next several days.

This system has a medium (40%) chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours and a medium (60%) chance within the next 5 days. Regardless of the system's phase (tropical wave or cyclone) it is expected to bring convective activity and precipitation overnight on Monday night into Tuesday.

Current satellite imagery shows some outflow in the cloud field as well as a counter-clockwise rotation of the clouds. The system continues to remain to the south of high wind shear and dry, dusty air. As long as it remains south of 10 north, this system will have a chance to develop as it remains out of the zone of high shear and dry, dusty air to its north. Thus, there is a window of opportunity in the next 48-72 hours or so for this system to develop into a tropical depression or weak tropical storm.

A combination of land interaction and higher shear will probably cause the system to fall apart beyond Tuesday or Wednesday as shear is projected to remain high in the central Caribbean.