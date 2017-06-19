POTENTIAL CYCLONE CONTINUES ITS APPROACH

The system we are watching is Potential Tropical Cyclone Two which is around 400 miles east-southeast of Trinidad AT 08:00AM. The system is moving quickly to the west at 23 mph. With this quick movement, the center of this potential system will pass over or near Trinidad tonight.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has sustained winds near 40 mph but does not have a complete low-level circulation at this time. Until this forms, it will not be classified a depression or storm. However, expect the potential cyclone to become a tropical storm later today or tonight at the latest.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Trinidad and Tobago, and Grenada. This system will bring heavy rainfall of 2-4 inches and stronger wind gusts around 50 mph for the southern Windward Islands as it moves through tonight into tomorrow morning. Some property damage, isolated power outages, flash flooding and mudslides are all possible across the southern Windward Islands tonight and tomorrow morning.

As the system moves farther west into the central Caribbean later this week, higher amounts of wind shear should cause the system to weaken and eventually dissipate by the end of the week.