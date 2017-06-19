GRENLEC URGES CUSTOMERS TO BE PREPARED FOR INCLEMENT WEATHER

St. George -- With heavy rain and poor weather conditions expected, Grenlec has taken the decision to close our customer care centres from 1:00pm on Monday, 19 Juned 2017.

Grenlec also reminds customers to prepare for the potential of power outages and to stay safe. Grenlec will provide official information through the media and the Company is ready to respond to service problems that occur.

Please be mindful that the rain and wind may cause trees and branches to hit overhead lines, bringing wires down and leaving customers out of power. Please stay away from downed lines, as they may be live and report them by calling 237. Do not touch downed wires or touch water that is in contact with downed wires.

Please report service problems by calling 237. When reporting an outage, please have your account number and the number of the nearest pole available, if possible.

Things to Remember:

Listen to the media for official information from Grenlec.

Report all downed wires to Grenlec immediately. Call 237.

If your power goes out, disconnect or turn off appliances that would otherwise turn on automatically when service is restored.

Charge your mobile phones.

Check to make sure your flashlights and any battery-operated radios or other devices televisions are in working order. Make sure you have a supply of extra batteries.

For more storm tips and preparation, visit http://www.grenlec.com/ResourceCentre/DisasterPreparedness.aspx AND https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp-O_sCDBQI&t=3s