BRET NOW FORMED

The second Tropical Storm of the Official North Atlantic Hurricane Season has now formed. At 500 PM AST the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft to be near latitude 9.4 north, longitude 59.8 West. ABOUT 225 Miles South East OF GRENADA.

Bret is moving toward the west-northwest near 30 mph (48 km/h) and is expected to continue at a slightly slower speed over the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical storm is expected to move near or over Trinidad and the eastern coast of Venezuela tonight and early Tuesday.

TS Bret has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. Please note that Grenada is still under Tropical Storm Warning and a Marine Advisory is still in effect.

The National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC) advised the Prime Minister of the developments and he has agreed to partially activate the National Emergency Operation Centre as well as two shelters in the south of the island - the Calliste Government School and Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church (Ground Floor) Morne Toute

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the state of Grenada overnight into Tuesday morning with moderate to strong convection and thundershowers. The disturbance is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 50 to 125 millimeters over the Windward Islands. Gusty winds, flash flooding and landslides are possible.

Persons to the south of the island and those living in flood prone areas are asked to be especially vigilant.

If you have not yet done so, it is a good time to ensure that all drains and water ways around your property are cleared from all obstructions and that you have in place your hurricane plan and preparedness kit.

A representative of the Maurice Bishop International Airport and NaDMA secretariat will be on a specially convene programme on the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN) this evening from 7 to 9 p.m to provide further details.