BRET CONTINUES TO MOVE AWAY FROM GRENADA

Tropical Storm Bret continues to move away from the State of Grenada. As such Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique are NO longer under Tropical Storm Warning.

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.6 North, longitude 64.4 West.

Bret is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through tomorrow.

On the forecast track, the center of the tropical storm or its remnants will continue to move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea for the next couple of days.

Weakening should begin today, and the system is expected to dissipate on Thursday.

Bret is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela through today.

NaDMA encourages the population to remain vigilant as there may still be consistent rainfall and the possibility of landslides in areas so prone.

A marine advisory remains in effect.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to emphasize that schools and businesses are opened today (Tuesday).

There are still no reports of major damage to infrastructure or property.