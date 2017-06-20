DEVELOPMENT OF A HARMONISED REGIONAL APPROACH FOR TOURISM MARKET INTELLIGENCE (TMI) WORK IN THE OECS 27 JUNE, 2017

The OECS Commission, with support from the World Bank, is currently implementing a project to develop a harmonised framework for collecting and reporting tourism market intelligence data in the OECS.

This framework will allow participating Member States to collect, organise, report and use the statistical data necessary for tourism market intelligence and ultimately enhance the quality of decision-making in the vital Tourism Sector in the OECS.

The Workshop on 27 June, 2017 will serve to present a prototype of the Framework that was designed based on the input of Member States received at the regional TMI Awareness Workshop held in Saint Lucia on 10 March, 2017, and allow discussions and additional feedback to ensure that the TMI Framework meets the needs of Member States.

This Workshop will also facilitate further collaboration among Member States to finalise a regional harmonised air, cruise and yacht questionnaire that will form part of the data collection aspect of the OECS TMI Framework. It will be held in the St. George's Suite at the Grenadian by Rex Resorts, Point Salines, St. George.