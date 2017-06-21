NEW OECS CHAIRMAN CALLS FOR EXTENSIVE FUNCTIONAL COOPERATION

Castries -- New Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet, has called for deeper economic integration and more extensive functional cooperation between small island developing states.

Saint Lucia's Prime Minister took over the chairmanship from Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, and will serve for one year.

Prime Minister Chastanet has noted that the OECS needs to "assert ourselves on the world stage" and added that the Revised Treaty of Basseterre must be implemented in a manner that is "strategic, innovative and fearless."

As the current Chairman of the OECS, Prime Minister Chastanet is committed to continuing work on the economic union, facilitating business development, and promoting functional cooperation with particular attention being to justice and security and climate change.